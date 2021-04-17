Sassuolo take all 3 points, after 3-1 victory against Fiorentina

Sassuolo beat Fiorentina with a thumping 3-1 victory on Saturday at the MAPEI Stadium. Sassuolo were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Fiorentina had lost their previous match against Atalanta. After today's result, Sassuolo are in 8th place, with 46 points from 31 matches, while Fiorentina sit in 16th, with 30 points from 31.

The Purple One started the game well, with Giacomo Bonaventura giving Fiorentina the lead at the 31 minute mark to see out the first half 0-1.

Neroverdi continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Domenico Berardi in the 59th minute. Sassuolo looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a 2nd effort from Domenico Berardi, 62 minutes in to establish a 2-1. Sassuolo then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Maxime Lopez in the 75th minute to make it 3-1.

For Sassuolo, Gregoire Defrel, Domenico Berardi, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Manuel Locatelli and Marlon, came on for Hamed Junior Traore, Filip Djuricic, Rogerio, Giacomo Raspadori and Mert Muldur. Fiorentina brought on Valentin Eysseric, Jose Callejon, Kevin Malcuit and Christian Kouame, to replace Gaetano Castrovilli, Giacomo Bonaventura, Lorenzo Venuti and Cristiano Biraghi.

There were bookings for Hamed Junior Traore, Maxime Lopez and Mert Muldur from Sassuolo. For Fiorentina, Gaetano Castrovilli, Nikola Milenkovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Valentin Eysseric and Erick Pulgar saw yellow.

Fiorentina and Sassuolo will next play away to Hellas Verona and AC Milan respectively.