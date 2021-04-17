Points secure for The Islanders as they ease past The Crusaders 4-3

Cagliari snatched all three points from Parma in a 4-3 victory on Saturday, at the Sardegna Arena. Both sides arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Cagliari were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 1-0 to Internazionale while Parma were beaten 3-1 in the previous match against AC Milan. Following today's result, Cagliari and Parma currently occupy 18th and 19th spots in the league, with 25 points and 20 points respectively after 31 matches.

The Crusaders started the first half well, thanks to an early goal from Giuseppe Pezzella in the 5th minute. Parma looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Juraj Kucka in the 31st minute to establish a 2-0. However, The Islanders in the 39th minute hit back though with a Leonardo Pavoletti goal, finalising the first half 1-2.

Parma took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Dennis Man in the 59th minute. However, Cagliari weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Razvan Marin, 66 minutes in. Cagliari looked to have the game under control when they scored again, thanks to a goal from Gaston Pereiro, 90 minutes in to establish a 3-3. However they weren't finished yet and Alberto Cerri made it 4-3 just before the final whistle with a final score of 4-3.

For Cagliari, Babis Lykogiannis, Gaston Pereiro, Giovanni Simeone and Alberto Cerri, came on for Gabriele Zappa, Daniele Rugani, Alfred Duncan and Nahitan Nandez. Parma brought on Valentin Mihaila, Maxime Busi, Graziano Pelle, Lautaro Valenti and Daan Dierckx, to replace Juraj Kucka, Vincent Laurini, Andreas Cornelius, Dennis Man and Giuseppe Pezzella.

There were bookings for Razvan Marin, Alfred Duncan, Nahitan Nandez and Radja Nainggolan from Cagliari, and Giuseppe Pezzella and Jasmin Kurtic, for Parma.

Parma and Cagliari will next play away to Juventus and Udinese respectively.