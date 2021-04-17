Crotone fail to stop visitors as Bianconeri seal the victory

Crotone on Saturday lost to Udinese on a home defeat at Stadio Ezio Scida. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Crotone were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Spezia Calcio. Udinese were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Torino. As things stand, Crotone are in 20th place on the table and has 15 points while Udinese sit in 11th with 36 points after 31 matches.

Udinese started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Rodrigo De Paul finding the net just before half-time. The score at half time was 0-1.

Crotone took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Simeon Nwankwo, 68 minutes in. Bianconeri managed to edge ahead with a 2nd effort from Rodrigo De Paul at the 74 minute mark and seeing the game end 2-1.

For Crotone, Luis Rojas, Niccolo Zanellato, Luca Cigarini and Emmanuel Riviere, came on for Ilija Nestorovski, Walace and Nahuel Molina. Udinese brought on Fernando Forestieri, Tolgay Arslan and Rodrigo Becao, to replace Ilija Nestorovski, Walace and Nahuel Molina.

Udinese and Crotone will next play at home to Cagliari and Sampdoria respectively.