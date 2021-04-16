The Toffees drop points against The Lilywhites in 2-2 draw

On Friday, Everton and Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park. Everton wanted to improve their league standing after a scoreless draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous match whilst Spurs were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Fulham and Burnley. Following today's result, Everton are in 8th place on the table and has 49 points while Spurs sit in 7th with 50 points after 32 matches.

Spurs dominated the first half, thanks to Harry Kane giving Spurs the lead, 27 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised for The Toffees, 31 minutes in, which brought Carlo Ancelotti's squad level at 1-1 at the half time break

Everton took the initiative in the second half, with Gylfi Sigurdsson finding the net again, 62 minutes in. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Harry Kane equalised for The Lilywhites in the 68th minute. The game ended wih a 2-2 draw.

For Everton, Seamus Coleman and Joshua King, came on for Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Kane. Spurs brought on Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli, to replace Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Kane.

There were bookings for Tom Davies from Everton, and Pierre Hojbjerg, for Spurs.

Everton will next play Arsenal away, with Spurs facing Sheffield United at home.