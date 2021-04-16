The Red Bulls and Hoffenheim fail to score at Red Bull Arena

On Friday, Leipzig and Hoffenheim were held to a 0-0 draw at Red Bull Arena. Leipzig were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Hoffenheim had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Bayer Leverkusen. As the table looks today, Leipzig and Hoffenheim currently occupy 2nd and 12th spots in the league, with 60 points and 31 points respectively after 29 matches.

For Leipzig, Amadou Haidara, Kevin Kampl, Alexander Sorloth, Yussuf Poulsen and Marcel Halstenberg, came on for Nordi Mukiele, Angelino, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg and Ibrahima Konate. Hoffenheim replaced Ihlas Bebou, Mijat Gacinovic, Havard Nordtveit and Sargis Adamyan with Georginio Rutter, Florian Grillitsch, Robert Skov and Andrej Kramaric.

The referee booked two players from Hoffenheim, Stefan Posch and Christoph Baumgartner.

Leipzig will next play Cologne away, with Hoffenheim facing Borussia Mönchengladbach at home.