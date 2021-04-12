The Baggies cruise past The Saints, scoring 3 without reply at The Hawthorns

On Monday, Southampton suffer an away defeat to West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns. West Brom were looking to pick up points, following a 5-2 victory against Chelsea. Southampton lost 5-2 in the last match they played against Manchester City. As the table looks today, West Brom and Southampton currently occupy 19th and 14th spots in the table, with 24 points and 36 points respectively after 31 matches.

It was an impressive opening from West Brom, with Matheus Pereira opening the rout at the 32 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Matt Phillips, 35 minutes in, finalising the first half 2-0.

The Baggies continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Callum Robinson finding the net at the 69 minute mark, leaving the final score at 3-0.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For West Brom, Conor Gallagher, Hal Robson-Kanu and Semi Ajayi, came on for Callum Robinson, Mbaye Diagne and Kyle Bartley, Southampton brought on Che Adams, Nathan Tella and Moussa Djenepo, to replace Theo Walcott, Danny Ings and Ibrahima Diallo.

The referee booked one player from Southampton, James Ward-Prowse.

West Brom will next play Leicester City away, with Southampton facing Leicester City at home.