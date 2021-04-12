Hoffenheim and The Company XI can only manage a 0-0 draw at the Pre Zero Arena

Monday's fixture between Hoffenheim and Leverkusen delivered a goalless draw at the Pre Zero Arena. Hoffenheim were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Augsburg. Leverkusen, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Schalke. As the table looks today, Hoffenheim and Leverkusen are 12th, (31 points) and 6th, (44 points), spots respectively, after 28 matches.

For Hoffenheim, Andrej Kramaric, Georginio Rutter and Havard Nordtveit, came on for Sebastian Rudy, Robert Skov and Kevin Akpoguma. Leverkusen replaced Patrik Schick, Nadiem Amiri, Jeremie Frimpong and Leon Bailey with Lucas Alario, Florian Wirtz, Kerem Demirbay and Moussa Diaby.

There were bookings for Christoph Baumgartner from Hoffenheim, and Wendell, for Leverkusen.

Hoffenheim will next travel to RB Leipzig, while Leverkusen will face Cologne at home.