Visitors leave with nothing as The Black and Blues see off The Red and Blues in 1-0 victory

Cagliari on away loss to Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday. Inter were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Bologna away and Torino away, by 1-0 and 2-1 respectively whilst Cagliari lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Hellas Verona. After today's result, Inter are in 1st place on the table and has 74 points while Cagliari sit in 18th with 22 points after 30 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Inter applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Matteo Darmian giving The Black and Blues the lead, 77 minutes in, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Inter, Achraf Hakimi, Lautaro Martinez, Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino and Danilo D`Ambrosio, came on for Alfred Duncan, Daniele Rugani, Leonardo Pavoletti and Nahitan Nandez. Cagliari brought on Kwadwo Asamoah, Giovanni Simeone, Alberto Cerri and Gaston Pereiro, to replace Alfred Duncan, Daniele Rugani, Leonardo Pavoletti and Nahitan Nandez.

There were bookings for Marcelo Brozovic from Inter. For Cagliari, Radja Nainggolan saw yellow.

Inter will next play Napoli away, with Cagliari facing Parma at home.