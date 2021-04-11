Visiting Leicester cannot avoid defeat by The Hammers

West Ham beat Leicester City with a thumping 3-2 victory on Sunday at London Stadium. The Hammers were looking to pick up points, following a 3-2 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leicester, on the other hand, were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Manchester City. As the table looks today, The Hammers are in 4th place on the table and has 55 points while Leicester sit in 3rd with 56 points after 31 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Hammers, with Jesse Lingard finding the net in the 29th minute. The Hammers then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a 2nd effort from Jesse Lingard just before half-time to see out the first half 2-0.

The Hammers started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, thanks to an early goal from Jarrod Bowen in the 48th minute. However, The Foxes weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho at the 70 minute mark. Leicester then scored once more and pull-back thanks to a second effort from Kelechi Iheanacho just before the final whistle to make it 3-2.

For The Hammers, Fabian Balbuena, Ben Johnson and Said Benrahma, came on for Daniel Amartey and Dennis Praet. Leicester replaced Daniel Amartey and Dennis Praet for Luke Thomas and Marc Albrighton.

There were bookings for Tomas Soucek, Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku from The Hammers, and Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana and Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi, for Leicester.

The Hammers will next travel to Newcastle United, while Leicester will face West Bromwich Albion at home.