Verona suffer defeat away to The White and Sky Blues

Verona on home loss to Lazio at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Verona had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning last match. Lazio were coming from consecutive wins against Spezia Calcio and Udinese. As the table looks today, Verona are in 8th place on the table and has 41 points while Lazio sit in 6th with 55 points after 30 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Lazio continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Verona, Ivan Ilic, Daniel Bessa, Federico Ceccherini, Eddie Salcedo and Nikola Kalinic, came on for Miguel Veloso, Mattia Zaccagni, Federico Dimarco, Antonin Barak and Kevin Lasagna. Lazio brought on Vedat Muriqi, Andreas Pereira, Senad Lulic, Gonzalo Escalante and Marco Parolo, to replace Felipe Caicedo, Luis Alberto, Mohamed Fares, Jean Akpa and Lucas Leiva.

The referee booked two players from Lazio, Felipe Caicedo and Luis Alberto.

Verona will next travel to Sampdoria, while Lazio will face Benevento at home.