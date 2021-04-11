The Oranges and Real share the honours after a 2-2 draw

Valencia were held to 2-2 draw by Real down on Sunday at the Mestalla. Valencia were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Cádiz. Real are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Valencia and Real currently occupy 13th and 5th spots in the league, with 34 points and 47 points respectively after 30 matches.

The first half of the game started well for Real, with Ander Guevara giving Real the lead, on 33 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Alexander Isak made it 2-0 just before half-time to see out the first half 0-2.

The Oranges took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Daniel Wass finding the net at the 60 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Gabriel Paulista in the 73rd minute to make it 2-2.

For Valencia, Yunus Musah, Kevin Gameiro, Lato Toni and Christian Oliva, came on for Denis Cheryshev, Uros Racic, Goncalo Guedes and Daniel Wass. Real brought on Modibo Sagnan, Adnan Januzaj, Roberto Lopez and Jon Bautista for Urko Gonzalez, Portu, Carlos Fernandez and Mikel Oyarzabal.

The referee booked Denis Cheryshev, Gabriel Paulista, Yunus Musah, Daniel Wass and Maxi Gomez from Valencia and Maxi Gomez (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Real's Urko Gonzalez, Portu, Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal and Alexander Isak also received a yellow.

Valencia will next travel to Osasuna, while Real will face Celta Vigo at home.