The Gunners run riot, scoring 3 without reply at Bramall Lane

Arsenal cruises against Sheffield United on an away win at Bramall Lane on Sunday. Both Sheffield and Arsenal came from defeats in their previous league games. Sheffield were looking to get back winning ways after losing 2-1 to Leeds United in their last match. Arsenal lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Liverpool. As it stands, Sheffield and Arsenal currently occupy 20th and 9th spots in the table, with 14 points and 45 points respectively after 31 matches.

The Gunners started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Alexandre Lacazette opening the rout at the 33 minute mark, seeing out the first half 0-1.

Arsenal continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Gabriel Martinelli, 71 minutes in. Arsenal then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Alexandre Lacazette just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-0.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Sheffield, Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie and Lys Mousset, came on for Oliver Burke, David McGoldrick and Oliver McBurnie, Arsenal brought on Willian, Mohamed Elneny and Edward Nketiah to replace Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette.

There were bookings for Ethan Ampadu from Sheffield, and Pablo Mari, for Arsenal.

Sheffield will next travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Arsenal will face Fulham at home.