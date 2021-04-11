The Clarets beaten 2-1 at home by The Magpies

Newcastle United's 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday, was hard fought at Turf Moor. Burnley were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 3-2 to Southampton. Newcastle are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As things stand, Burnley are in 15th place, with 33 points from 31 matches, while Newcastle sit in 17th, with 32 points from 31.

The Clarets started strongly in the first half, with Matej Vydra finding the net, 18 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-0.

Newcastle continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Jacob Murphy finding the net at the 59 minute mark. The Magpies then scored once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Allan Saint-Maximin, on 64 minutes to make it 2-1.

The referee booked Josh Brownhill for Burnley.

Burnley will next travel to Manchester United, while Newcastle will face West Ham at home.