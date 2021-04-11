One goal makes the difference as Roma ease past The Greyhounds

Roma defeat Bologna 1-0 on Sunday at the Stadio Olympico. Roma wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Sassuolo in their previous game. Bologna, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Internazionale. As the table looks today, Roma are in 7th place on the table and has 54 points while Bologna sit in 11th with 34 points after 30 matches.

Roma dominated the first half, with a goal from Borja Mayoral just before half-time With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Roma, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jordan Veretout, Rick Karsdorp, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Javier Pastore, came on for Amadou Diawara, Pedro, Bryan Reynolds, Carles Perez and Borja Mayoral. Bologna brought on Riccardo Orsolini, Nicola Sansone, Valentin Antov, Musa Juwara and Nicolas Dominguez, to replace Andreas Olsen, Musa Barrow, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Mattias Svanberg and Jerdy Schouten.

There were bookings for Pedro, Gonzalo Villar and Lorenzo Pellegrini from Roma. For Bologna, Lorenzo De Silvestri saw yellow.

Roma will next play Torino away, with Bologna facing Spezia Calcio at home.