Home defeat for Spurs, as The Red Devils secure the win

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur with a thumping 3-1 victory on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Spurs were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Fulham away (1-0), the other to Burnley at home (4-0) while Man Utd were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham. Following today's result, Spurs and Man Utd currently occupy 7th and 2nd spots in the table, with 49 points and 63 points respectively after 31 matches.

Spurs started strongly in the first half, with Heung Min Son giving Spurs the lead just before half-time

Man Utd continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Fred finding the net, on 57 minutes. The Red Devils looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Edinson Cavani, 79 minutes in to establish a 2-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Mason Greenwood just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-1.

For Spurs, Moussa Sissoko, Erik Lamela and Gareth Bale, came on for Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Lucas Moura. Man Utd brought on Mason Greenwood and Nemanja Matic for Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

There were bookings for Moussa Sissoko from Spurs, and Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Fred, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, for Man Utd.

Man Utd and Spurs will next play at home to Burnley and Sheffield United respectively.