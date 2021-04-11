Granada travel to secure all 3 points in 2-1 victory against Valladolid

Granada strolled past Real Valladolid with a 2-1 win on Sunday at José Zorrilla. Both Valladolid and Granada came from defeats in their previous league games. Valladolid were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Barcelona. Granada lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Villarreal. As the table looks today, Valladolid are in 17th place on the table and has 27 points while Granada sit in 8th with 39 points after 30 matches.

Valladolid started the game well, with Fabian Orellana finding the net just before half-time

Granada continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Jorge Molina, 78 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Quini just before the final whistle to make it 2-1.

For Valladolid, Miguel Angel Rubio, Pablo Hervias, Marcos De Sousa, Nacho Martinez and Shon Weissman, came on for Yan Eteki, Fede Vico, Maxime Gonalons and Jorge Molina. Granada brought on Yangel Herrera, Angel Montoro, Luis Suarez and Victor Diaz, to replace Yan Eteki, Fede Vico, Maxime Gonalons and Jorge Molina.

There were bookings for Saidy Janko, Ruben Alcaraz, Jordi Masip and Bruno Gonzalez from Valladolid, and Jesus Vallejo and Luis Suarez, for Granada.

Valladolid will next travel to Elche, while Granada will face Eibar at home.