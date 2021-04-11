Fiorentina succumb to Atalanta with 3-2 defeat at Stadio Artemio Franchi

Atalanta enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday. Fiorentina arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Genoa. Atalanta were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Udinese and Hellas Verona. Following today's result, Fiorentina are in 15th place, with 30 points from 30 matches, while Atalanta sit in 5th, with 58 points from 30.

Atalanta dominated the first half, thanks to Duvan Zapata finding the net, on 13 minutes. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Duvan Zapata just before half-time, which saw the first half end 0-2.

The Purples took the lead in the second half, with Dusan Vlahovic finding the net in the 57th minute. The momentum was now with Fiorentina, who then scored again through a second effort from Dusan Vlahovic, 66 minutes in to establish a 2-2. Atalanta in turn, then responded, on 70 minutes increasing their lead with an effort from Josip Ilicic. The game ended 3-2 to Atalanta.

For Fiorentina, Valentin Eysseric, Borja Valero, Lorenzo Venuti and Jose Callejon, came on for Cristian Romero, Luis Muriel, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Duvan Zapata. Atalanta brought on Berat Djimsiti, Joakim Maehle, Josip Ilicic and Aleksey Miranchuk, to replace Cristian Romero, Luis Muriel, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Duvan Zapata.

There were bookings for German Pezzella, Sofyan Amrabat and Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina, and Cristian Romero, for Atalanta.

Fiorentina will play away against Sassuolo, while Atalanta will face Juventus at home.