Win for Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco, as they beat Crotone 3-2

Spezia Calcio's 3-2 win over Crotone on Saturday, was hard fought at the Stadio Alberto Picco. Both Spezia and Crotone came from defeats in their previous league games. Spezia were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Lazio. Crotone lost 4-3 in the last match they played against Napoli. Following today's result, Spezia and Crotone currently occupy 16th and 20th spots in the league, with 29 points and 15 points respectively after 30 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Crotone, thanks to a goal from Koffi Djidji just before half-time, seeing out the first half 0-1.

Spezia continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Daniele Verde finding the net, on 63 minutes. However, each side looked hungry to win and Crotone then found the back of the net, 78 minutes in thanks to Simeon Nwankwo, taking the score to 2-1. However, their lead didn't last for long, Giulio Maggiore producing an equaliser in the 90th minute, bringing Spezia level. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Martin Erlic just before the final whistle to make it 3-2.

For Spezia, Diego Farias, Leo Sena, Kevin Agudelo, Luca Vignali and Andrey Galabinov, came on for Ahmad Benali, Salvatore Molina and Adam Ounas. Crotone brought on Lisandro Magallan, Niccolo Zanellato and Samuel Di Carmine, to replace Ahmad Benali, Salvatore Molina and Adam Ounas.

There were bookings for Ardian Ismajli from Spezia, and Arkadiusz Reca, for Crotone.

Spezia will next play Bologna away, with Crotone facing Udinese at home.