Visitors stun The Little Zebras, as Torino secure a 1-0 victory

Torino eased past Udinese in a 1-0 victory on Saturday at the Stadio Friuli. Udinese were looking to get back winning ways after losing 3-2 to Atalanta in their previous fixture. Torino, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Udinese are in 12th place, with 33 points from 30 matches, while Torino sit in 17th, with 27 points from 30.

Following a goalless first half, Torino continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Andrea Belotti finding the net, 61 minutes in and seeing the game end 1-0.

For Udinese, Stefano Okaka, Fernando Forestieri, Thomas Ouwejan and Ilija Nestorovski, came on for Tomas Rincon, Antonio Sanabria and Simone Verdi. Torino brought on Sasa Lukic, Simone Zaza and Karol Linetty, to replace Tomas Rincon, Antonio Sanabria and Simone Verdi.

The referee booked three players from Torino, Rolando Mandragora, Alessandro Buongiorno and Simone Zaza.

Udinese will next travel to Crotone, while Torino will face Roma at home.