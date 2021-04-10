Visitors leave with nothing, as The Reds secure 2-1 home win against Villa

On Saturday, Aston Villa suffer an away defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Liverpool were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Arsenal away (3-0), the other to Wolverhampton Wanderers away (1-0). Villa were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-1 win against Fulham in their last match. As it stands, Liverpool are in 4th place on the table and has 52 points while Villa sit in 10th with 44 points after 31 matches.

Villa started the first half well, thanks to Ollie Watkins giving Villa the lead just before half-time, to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

Liverpool continued to pile on the pressure in the second, with Mohamed Salah finding the net in the 57th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-1 just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-1.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri, came on for Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Ozan Kabak, Villa brought on Ross Barkley, Anwar El Ghazi and Jacob Ramsey to replace Marvelous Nakamba, Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet.

There were bookings for James Milner and Andrew Robertson from Liverpool, and Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Matt Targett and Ollie Watkins, for Villa.

Liverpool will next play Leeds United away, with Villa facing Manchester City at home.