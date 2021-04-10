Visitors fail to take points as The Meringues beat Barca 2-1

Real Madrid beat Barcelona with a thumping 2-1 victory on Saturday at the Alfredo di Stéfano. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Madrid were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Eibar at home and Celta Vigo away, by 2-0 and 3-1 respectively. Barca were coming from consecutive wins against Real Valladolid and Real Sociedad. As it stands, Madrid and Barca currently occupy 1st and 3rd spots in the table, with 66 points and 65 points respectively after 30 matches.

Madrid started the first half well, with Karim Benzema giving The Meringues the lead at the 13 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Toni Kroos made it 2-0 at the 28 minute mark to secure a 2-0 win.

Barca took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Oscar Mingueza, on 60 minutes, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Madrid, Alvaro Odriozola, Marco Asensio, Isco, Mariano Diaz and Marcelo, came on for Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri. Barca brought on Antoine Griezmann, Sergi Roberto, Moriba Ilaix, Martin Braithwaite and Trincao, to replace Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri.

The referee booked six players. Nacho and Casemiro from Madrid, who saw yellow cards and Casemiro (2 yellow cards), sent off with a red, as well as for Barca Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Jordi Alba received yellows.

Madrid will next play Cádiz away, with Barca facing Getafe at home.