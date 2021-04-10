The Reds suffer defeat away to The Black and Yellows

Borussia Dortmund strolled past Stuttgart with a 3-2 win on Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Arena. Stuttgart were looking to pick up points, following a 1-0 victory against Werder Bremen. Dortmund had lost their previous match against Eintracht Frankfurt. As the table looks today, Stuttgart are in 9th place on the table and has 39 points while Dortmund sit in 5th with 46 points after 28 matches.

The Reds started strongly in the first half, with Sasa Kalajdzic giving Stuttgart the lead, on 17 minutes. However, their lead was short lived, as Jude Bellingham equalised for The Black and Yellows just before half-time. The score at half time was 1-1.

Dortmund started the second half with an intensified spirit, thanks to a goal from Marco Reus in the 52nd minute. However, they were unable to maintain their lead, Daniel Didavi managed to equalize and take the sides off in the 78th minute at 2-2. Dortmund in turn, then responded, on 80 minutes increasing their lead with an effort from Ansgar Knauff, leaving the final score at 3-2.

For Stuttgart, Pascal Stenzel, Daniel Didavi, Erik Thommy, Philipp Klement and Darko Churlinov, came on for Konstantinos Mavropanos, Mateo Klimowicz, Philipp Forster, Tanguy Coulibaly and Marc Kempf. Dortmund brought on Emre Can, Ansgar Knauff, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt and Lukasz Piszczek, to replace Mats Hummels, Marco Reus, Jude Bellingham, Giovanni Reyna and Mateu Morey.

There were bookings for Borna Sosa, Philipp Forster, Marc Kempf and Waldemar Anton from Stuttgart, and Mats Hummels and Marwin Hitz, for Dortmund.

Stuttgart will next play Union Berlin away, with Dortmund facing Werder Bremen at home.