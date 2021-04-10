The Reds draw with The Iron Ones 1-1 at the Allianz Arena

Bayern were held to 1-1 draw by Union Berlin down on Saturday at the Allianz Arena. Bayern were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches against RB Leipzig away and Stuttgart at home, by 1-0 and 4-0 respectively. Union Berlin secured a point against Hertha Berlin in their previous match. Following today's result, Bayern are in 1st place, with 65 points from 28 matches, while Union Berlin sit in 7th, with 40 points from 28.

After an un-eventful first half, Bayern fought back the second half, thanks to a goal from Jamal Musiala in the 68th minute. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Marcus Ingvartsen equalised for The Iron Ones just before the final whistle. The final result, Bayern 1, Union Berlin 1.

For Bayern, Leroy Sane, David Alaba, Benjamin Pavard, Christopher Scott and Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi, came on for Christopher Lenz, Marius Bulter, Max Kruse, Petar Musa and Keita Endo. Union Berlin brought on Julian Ryerson, Marcus Ingvartsen, Cedric Teuchert, Joel Pohjanpalo and Christian Gentner, to replace Christopher Lenz, Marius Bulter, Max Kruse, Petar Musa and Keita Endo.

The referee booked Bouna Sarr and Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi for Bayern.

Bayern will next travel to Wolfsburg, while Union Berlin will face Stuttgart at home.