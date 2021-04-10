The Red and Blacks travel to Parma and secure victory

Parma fell to a home defeat at the hands of AC Milan at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Parma wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Benevento in their previous game. Milan, on the other hand, were unable to beat Sampdoria in a 1-1 draw. Following today's result, Parma are in 19th place on the table and has 20 points while Milan sit in 2nd with 63 points after 30 matches.

Milan started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Ante Rebic finding the net at the 8 minute mark. The Red and Blacks then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Franck Kessie just before half-time. The score at half time was 0-2.

Parma took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Riccardo Gagliolo in the 66th minute. Milan in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Rafael Leao and seeing the game end 3-1.

For Parma, Andreas Cornelius, Alberto Grassi, Maxime Busi and Chaka Traore, came on for Gervinho, Hernani, Giuseppe Pezzella and Andrea Conti. Milan replaced Soualiho Meite, Diogo Dalot, Rade Krunic, Matteo Gabbia and Rafael Leao with Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Pierre Kalulu and Ante Rebic.

The referee booked Mattia Bani, Giuseppe Pezzella, Riccardo Gagliolo and Juraj Kucka from Parma. Milan had the worst of it though, with Hakan Calhanoglu, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie and Soualiho Meite seeing yellow, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic then sent off with a red.

Parma will next travel to Cagliari, while Milan will face Genoa at home.