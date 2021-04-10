The Lions and Alaves fail to score at the Estadio San Mames

On Saturday, Athletic Bilbao and Alaves were held to a 0-0 draw at the Estadio San Mames. Athletic Bilbao wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad. Alaves, on the other hand, were beaten 3-1 in the previous match against Celta Vigo. At the moment, Athletic Bilbao are in 9th place, with 37 points from 30 matches, while Alaves sit in 19th, with 24 points from 30.

For Athletic Bilbao, Inaki Williams, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer and Raul Garcia, came on for Asier Villalibre, Unai Lopez, Ibai Gomez, Jon Morcillo and Oihan Sancet. Alaves brought on Pere Pons, Edgar Mendez, Manu Garcia and Borja Sainz, to replace Jota, Luis Rioja, Tomas Pina and Lucas Perez.

There were bookings for Mikel Vesga and Ander Capa from Athletic Bilbao, and Florian Lejeune, for Alaves.

Athletic Bilbao will play their next fixture away against Real Betis, while Alaves will face Villarreal at home.