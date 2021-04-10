Leeds United take all 3 points, after 2-1 victory against Manchester City

Leeds United enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Both Man City and Leeds arrived fresh from some positive results. Man City were looking to pick up points, following a 5-2 victory against Southampton. Leeds were coming from consecutive wins against Sheffield United and Fulham. Following today's result, Man City are in 1st place on the table and has 74 points while Leeds sit in 9th with 45 points after 31 matches.

Leeds found the net first, with Stuart Dallas giving Leeds the lead just before half-time to see out the first half 0-1.

The Citizens took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Ferran Torres finding the net, 76 minutes in. In the end though, Leeds just before the final whistle took the victory following another Stuart Dallas goal. The final result, Man City 1, Leeds 2.

For Man City, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden, came on for Nathan Ake and Benjamin Mendy. Leeds brought on Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch and Jamie Shackleton, to replace Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts and Raphinha.

The referee booked Nathan Ake, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho from Man City. Leeds had the worst of it though, with Ezgjan Alioski seeing yellow, and Liam Cooper then sent off with a red.

Man City will play their next fixture away against Crystal Palace, while Leeds will face Liverpool at home.