Its all even at the Olympiastadion, after The Old Lady draw 2-2 with The Foals

On Saturday, Hertha Berlin and Mönchengladbach were held to a 2-2 draw at the Olympiastadion. Hertha Berlin wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin while Mönchengladbach were coming from consecutive wins against SC Freiburg and Schalke. After today's result, Hertha Berlin are in 15th place, with 25 points from 28 matches, while Mönchengladbach sit in 9th, with 39 points from 28.

The Old Lady started strongly in the first half, thanks to Santiago Ascacibar giving Hertha Berlin the lead, 23 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, Alassane Plea producing an equaliser, 27 minutes in, bringing The Foals level. Mönchengladbach then netted once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Lars Stindl, 38 minutes in, finishing the first half 1-2.

Hertha Berlin started the second half with renewed vigour, with an early goal from Jhon Cordoba in the 49th minute. The game ended wih a 2-2 draw.

For Hertha Berlin, Krzysztof Piatek, Marvin Plattenhardt, Nemanja Radonjic and Sami Khedira, came on for Oscar Wendt, Lars Stindl, Ramy Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram. Mönchengladbach brought on Tobias Sippel, Valentino Lazaro, Patrick Herrmann and Breel Embolo, to replace Oscar Wendt, Lars Stindl, Ramy Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram.

The referee booked Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Maximilian Mittelstadt from Hertha Berlin. Mönchengladbach had the worst of it though, with Christoph Kramer seeing yellow, and Yann Sommer then sent off with a red.

Hertha Berlin will next play Mainz away, with Mönchengladbach facing Eintracht Frankfurt at home.