Home defeat for Eibar, as Levante secure the win

Levante beats Eibar 1-0 on Saturday at Ipurua Municipal Stadium. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Eibar were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Real Madrid. Levante were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Huesca. As things stand, Eibar are in 20th place on the table and has 23 points while Levante sit in 8th with 38 points after 30 matches.

Levante started the game well, thanks to a goal from Jorge De Frutos Sebastian just before half-time, finishing the first half 0-1. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Eibar, Kevin Rodrigues, Miguel Atienza, Quique and Pedro Leon, came on for Nemanja Radoja, Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti, Jorge De Frutos Sebastian and Dani Gomez. Levante replaced Mickael Malsa, Ruben Rochina, Cheick Doukoure, Ruben Vezo and Sergio Leon with Nemanja Radoja, Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti, Jorge De Frutos Sebastian and Dani Gomez.

There were bookings for Pape Diop, Aleix Garcia and Anaitz Arbilla from Eibar, and Carlos Clerc and Sergio Postigo, for Levante.

Eibar will next travel to Granada, while Levante will face Seville at home.