RB Leipzig delivered a resounding 4-1 victory against Werder Bremen on Saturday, at the Wohninvest Weserstadion. Both Werder Bremen and Leipzig arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Werder Bremen were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 1-0 to Stuttgart. Leipzig lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Bayern Munich. As the table looks today, Werder Bremen are in 13th place, with 30 points from 28 matches, while Leipzig sit in 2nd, with 60 points from 28.

The Red Bulls started strongly in the first half, with Dani Olmo opening the rout in the 23rd minute. The momentum was now with Leipzig, who then scored again through a goal from Alexander Sorloth at the 32 minute mark to establish a 2-0. Leipzig then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a second effort from Alexander Sorloth just before half-time, finalising the first half 0-3.

The Green-Whites took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Milot Rashica, 61 minutes in. In the end though, The Red Bulls secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Marcel Sabitzer, 63 minutes in and seeing the game end 4-1.

For Werder Bremen, Milos Veljkovic, Milot Rashica, Kevin Mohwald, Romano Schmid and Yuya Osako, came on for Omer Toprak, Eren Dinkci, Jean-Manuel Mbom, Felix Agu and Josh Sargent. Leipzig brought on Benjamin Henrichs, Amadou Haidara, Lukas Klostermann, Lazar Samardzic and Hee-chan Hwang, to replace Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert, Marcel Halstenberg, Dani Olmo and Marcel Sabitzer.

Werder Bremen will next play Borussia Dortmund away, with Leipzig facing Hoffenheim at home.