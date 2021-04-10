Depleted Crystal Palace stunned by Chelsea, in a 4-1 defeat at Selhurst Park

Chelsea snatched all three points from Crystal Palace in a 4-1 victory on Saturday, at Selhurst Park. Palace arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Everton. Chelsea had lost their previous match against West Bromwich Albion. Following today's result, Palace and Chelsea currently occupy 13th and 4th spots in the table, with 38 points and 54 points respectively after 31 matches.

Chelsea started strongly in the first half, with Kai Havertz opening the rout at the 8 minute mark. Chelsea looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Christian Pulisic, on 10 minutes to establish a 2-0. However they weren't finished yet and Kurt Zouma made it 3-0 at the 30 minute mark, which saw the first half end 0-3.

Palace took the lead in the second half, with Christian Benteke finding the net after 63 minutes. In the end though, The Blues secured the points emphatically, with a second effort from Christian Pulisic in the 78th minute and seeing the game end 4-1.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Palace, Jeffrey Schlupp, James McCarthy and Andros Townsend, came on for Eberechi Eze, Jairo Riedewald and Jordan Ayew, Chelsea brought on N`Golo Kante, Reece James and Hakim Ziyech to replace Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mateo Kovacic.

The referee booked Cheikhou Kouyate for Palace.