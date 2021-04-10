Cádiz cruise past Getafe, in a 1-0 away win

Getafe on home loss to Cádiz at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday. Getafe arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Osasuna in their previous game. Cádiz were coming off the back of a 2-1 win against Valencia. As it stands, Getafe are in 15th place, with 30 points from 30 matches, while Cádiz sit in 12th, with 35 points from 30.

After an un-eventful first half, Cádiz continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from David Timor in the 64th minute, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Getafe, Angel Rodriguez, Francisco Portillo, Damian Suarez and Josete Miranda, came on for Alvaro Negredo, Alberto Perea, Salvi Sanchez, Fali and Ruben Sobrino. Cádiz replaced Ivan Alejo, Jairo Izquierdo, Filip Malbasic, Marcos Mauro and Anthony Lozano with Alvaro Negredo, Alberto Perea, Salvi Sanchez, Fali and Ruben Sobrino.

There were bookings for Jaime Mata, Mauro Arambarri and Josete Miranda from Getafe. For Cádiz, Jose Mari and Jens Jonsson saw yellow.

Getafe will next travel to Barcelona, while Cádiz will face Real Madrid at home.