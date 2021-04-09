Visitors leave with nothing, as Arminia secure 1-0 home win against Freiburg

SC Freiburg fell to an away defeat at the hands of Arminia Bielefeld at the Schüco Arena on Friday. Arminia were looking for a victory following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Mainz in their previous game whilst Freiburg lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Borussia Mönchengladbach. As the table looks today, Arminia are in 14th place on the table and has 26 points while Freiburg sit in 10th with 37 points after 28 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Arminia piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Baptiste Santamaria, 68 minutes in, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Arminia, Nathan De Medina, Fabian Kunze, Christian Gebauer and Sven Schipplock, came on for Cedric Brunner, Arne Maier, Ritsu Doan and Fabian Klos. Freiburg brought on Nils Petersen, Guus Til, Lino Tempelmann, Dominique Heintz and Chang-Hoon Kwon for Woo-yeong Jeong, Roland Sallai, Janik Haberer, Manuel Gulde and Baptiste Santamaria.

There were bookings for Fabian Klos, Andreas Voglsammer and Nathan De Medina from Arminia. For Freiburg, Baptiste Santamaria and Jonathan Schmid saw yellow.

Arminia will play their next fixture away against Augsburg, while Freiburg will face Schalke at home.