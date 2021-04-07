The Lions drop points against Real: 1-1 at the Reale Arena

On Wednesday, Real and Athletic Bilbao were held to a 1-1 draw at the Reale Arena. Real were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Barcelona. Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As things stand, Real are in 5th place on the table and has 46 points while Athletic Bilbao sit in 10th with 36 points after 29 matches.

After a goalless first half, Athletic Bilbao fought back the second half, thanks to a goal from Asier Villalibre in the 85th minute. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Roberto Lopez equalised for Real just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Real, Nacho Monreal, Andoni Gorosabel, Adnan Januzaj, Portu and Roberto Lopez, came on for Aihen Munoz, Aritz Elustondo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak and Carlos Fernandez. Athletic Bilbao brought on Unai Nunez, Ander Capa, Mikel Balenziaga, Asier Villalibre and Inigo Lekue, to replace Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos, Yuri Berchiche, Raul Garcia and Iker Muniain.

There were bookings for Aihen Munoz, Igor Zubeldia and Martin Zubimendi from Real, and Dani Garcia, for Athletic Bilbao.

Real will play their next fixture away against Valencia, while Athletic Bilbao will face Alaves at home.