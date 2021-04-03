Visitors fail to take points as Atalanta beat The Little Zebras 3-2

On Saturday, Udinese suffer an away defeat to Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium. Atalanta were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Hellas Verona away and Spezia Calcio at home, by 2-0 and 3-1 respectively. Udinese had lost their previous match against Lazio. After today's result, Atalanta are in 3rd place on the table and has 58 points while Udinese sit in 12th with 33 points after 29 matches.

Atalanta started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Luis Muriel, 19 minutes in. The momentum was now with Atalanta, who then scored again through a second effort from Luis Muriel after 43 minutes to establish a 2-0. The Little Zebras in turn, then responded just before half-time increasing their lead with an effort from Roberto Pereyra, which saw the first half end 2-1.

Atalanta continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Duvan Zapata, 61 minutes in. Udinese in turn, then responded at the 71 minute mark increasing their lead with an effort from Jens Stryger Larsen. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 3-2 to Atalanta.

For Atalanta, Josip Ilicic, Berat Djimsiti, Mario Pasalic, Joakim Maehle and Aleksey Miranchuk, came on for Stefano Okaka, Marvin Zeegelaar, Jayden Braaf, Bram Nuytinck and Walace. Udinese brought on Fernando Llorente, Jens Stryger Larsen, Fernando Forestieri, Samir and Tolgay Arslan for Stefano Okaka, Marvin Zeegelaar, Jayden Braaf, Bram Nuytinck and Walace.

The referee booked two players from Udinese, Roberto Pereyra and Samir.

Atalanta will play their next fixture away against Fiorentina, while Udinese will face Torino at home.