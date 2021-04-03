Visiting Eibar left with nothing after The Meringues take all 3 points

Real Madrid defeat Eibar 2-0 on Saturday at the Alfredo di Stéfano. Madrid were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Celta Vigo away (3-1), the other to Elche at home (2-1). Eibar are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. Following today's result, Madrid are currently 2nd with 63 points from 29 matches, while Eibar sit in 19th, with 23 points from 29.

The Meringues found the net first, with Marco Asensio finding the net just before half-time

Madrid continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Karim Benzema finding the net, on 73 minutes. The game ended 2-0 to Madrid.

For Madrid, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, Sergio Arribas, Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz, came on for Bryan Salvatierra, Aleix Garcia, Pape Diop, Pedro Leon and Rafa Soares. Eibar replaced Takashi Inui, Sergi Enrich, Miguel Atienza, Kevin Rodrigues and Jose Angel with Bryan Salvatierra, Aleix Garcia, Pape Diop, Pedro Leon and Rafa Soares.

The referee booked Bryan Salvatierra and Alejandro Pozo for Eibar.

Eibar and Madrid will next play at home to Levante and Barcelona respectively.