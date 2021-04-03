Villarreal blaze past Granada, scoring 3 at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes without reply

Villarreal on a 3-0 win against Granada on Saturday at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes. Granada were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Valencia. Villarreal were coming from consecutive wins against Cádiz and Eibar. As the table looks today, Granada and Villarreal currently occupy 8th and 5th spots in the league, with 36 points and 46 points respectively after 29 matches.

Villarreal started the game well, with Gerard Moreno opening the rout, 9 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Quini at the 18 minute mark, finishing the first half 0-2.

Villarreal continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Gerard Moreno finding the net again at the 60 minute mark, leaving the final score at 3-0.

For Granada, Darwin Machis, Jesus Vallejo, Jorge Molina, Adrian Marin and Fede Vico, came on for Victor Diaz, German Sanchez, Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montoro and Roberto Soldado. Villarreal brought on Moi Gomez, Samuel Chukwueze, Paco Alcacer, Francis Coquelin and Alberto Moreno, to replace Gerard Moreno, Ruben Pena, Carlos Bacca, Dani Parejo and Manu Trigueros.

There were bookings for Roberto Soldado and Quini from Granada. For Villarreal, Dani Parejo and Mario Gaspar saw yellow.

Granada will next travel to Real Valladolid, while Villarreal will face Osasuna at home.