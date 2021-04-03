Victory for West Bromwich Albion, in a 5-2 trashing at Stamford Bridge

West Bromwich Albion ease to a comfortable 5-2 win at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were looking to pick up points after winning last match. West Brom were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Everton. As the table looks today, Chelsea are in 4th place, with 51 points from 30 matches, while West Brom sit in 19th, with 21 points from 30.

The Blues didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with a goal from Christian Pulisic in the 27th minute. However, they were unable to maintain their lead, Matheus Pereira managed to equalize and take the sides off at the 45 minute mark at 1-1. West Brom then scored once more and turned the match thanks to a 2nd effort from Matheus Pereira just before half-time, finalising the first half 1-2.

The Baggies continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Callum Robinson finding the net after 63 minutes. West Brom looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Mbaye Diagne, 68 minutes in to establish a 4-1. However, Chelsea weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Mason Mount in the 71st minute. In the end though, The Baggies secured the points emphatically, with a second effort from Callum Robinson just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 5-2.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Chelsea, Andreas Christensen, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, came on for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Jorginho, West Brom brought on Branislav Ivanovic, Callum Robinson and Jake Livermore, to replace Dara O'Shea, Branislav Ivanovic and Matt Phillips.

The referee booked Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and Thiago Silva (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while West Brom's Mbaye Diagne also received a yellow.

Chelsea will next play Crystal Palace away, with West Brom facing Southampton at home.