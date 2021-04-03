The Reds on fire, scoring 3 without reply at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal on Saturday lost to Liverpool on a home defeat at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 3-3 draw with West Ham in their previous game. Liverpool, on the other hand, lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Chelsea. As the table looks today, Arsenal are in 9th place on the table and has 42 points while Liverpool sit in 5th with 49 points after 30 matches.

Following a goalless first half, The Reds continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Diogo Jota at the 64 minute mark. The momentum was now with Liverpool, who then scored again through a goal from Mohamed Salah at the 68 minute mark to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Diogo Jota at the 82 minute mark to make it 3-0.

Both managers used the full entitlement. For Arsenal, Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny and Gabriel Martinelli, came on for Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Liverpool brought on Diogo Jota, Georginio Wijnaldum and Rhys Williams, to replace Andrew Robertson, Roberto Firmino and Ozan Kabak.

There were bookings for Gabriel Magalhaes from Arsenal. For Liverpool, Diogo Jota saw yellow.

Arsenal will next travel to Sheffield United, while Liverpool will face Aston Villa at home.