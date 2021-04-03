The Red and Blacks fail to take all three points, after 1-1 draw with Sampdoria

On Saturday, Milan and Sampdoria were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Both Milan and Sampdoria arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Milan were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Sampdoria were coming off the back of a 1-0 win against Torino. As it stands, Milan and Sampdoria currently occupy 2nd and 10th spots in the table, with 60 points and 36 points respectively after 29 matches.

After a goalless first half, Sampdoria took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Fabio Quagliarella finding the net, on 57 minutes. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Jens Hauge equalised for Milan just before the final whistle. The game ended 1-1.

For Milan, Pierre Kalulu, Ante Rebic, Sandro Tonali and Jens Hauge, came on for Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer and Samu Castillejo. Sampdoria brought on Kristoffer Askildsen, Keita Balde, Maya Yoshida, Mehdi Leris and Valerio Verre for Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella, Tommaso Augello, Antonio Candreva and Mikkel Damsgaard.

The referee booked Alexis Saelemaekers and Ismael Bennacer from Milan. Sampdoria had the worst of it though, with Omar Colley, Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva and Antonio Candreva seeing yellow, and Adrien Silva (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Milan will next play Parma away, with Sampdoria facing Napoli at home.