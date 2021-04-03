The O-Fives claim draw vs Arminia 1-1 at the OPEL Arena

On Saturday, Mainz and Arminia were held to a 1-1 draw at the OPEL Arena. Mainz were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Hoffenheim away (2-1), the other to SC Freiburg at home (1-0). Arminia, on the other hand, lost 1-0 in the last match they played against RB Leipzig. As it stands, Mainz are in 14th place on the table and has 25 points while Arminia sit in 17th with 23 points after 27 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Mainz fought back the second half, thanks to a goal from Daniel Brosinski, 56 minutes in. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Andreas Voglsammer equalised for Arminia, 76 minutes in and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Mainz, Karim Onisiwo, Danny Da Costa, Danny Latza, Adam Szalai and Alexander Hack, came on for Robert Glatzel, Daniel Brosinski, Jean-Paul Boetius, Jonathan Michael Burkardt and Stefan Bell. Arminia brought on Sergio Cordova, Fabian Kunze, Fabian Klos, Nathan De Medina and Christian Gebauer, to replace Michel Vlap, Arne Maier, Masaya Okugawa, Anderson Lucoqui and Andreas Voglsammer.

There were bookings for Stefan Bell, Danny Latza, Leandro Martins and Alexander Hack from Mainz, and Anderson Lucoqui, for Arminia.

Mainz will next travel to Cologne, while Arminia will face SC Freiburg at home.