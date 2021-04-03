The Black and Yellows suffer defeat away to The Eagles

Dortmund on Saturday lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on a home defeat at the Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund were looking for a victory following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Cologne in their previous game. Frankfurt were able to continue their winning streak after a 5-2 win against Union Berlin in their last match. As the table looks today, Dortmund are in 5th place, with 43 points from 27 matches, while Frankfurt sit in 4th, with 50 points from 27.

The first half of the game started well for The Eagles, with Nico Schulz giving Frankfurt the lead in the 11th minute. However, their lead was short lived, as Mats Hummels equalised for Dortmund just before half-time and seeing the first half out 1-1.

Frankfurt continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Andre Silva giving Frankfurt the lead just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Dortmund, Mahmoud Dahoud, Ansgar Knauff, Reinier and Giovanni Reyna, came on for Jude Bellingham, Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz and Marco Reus. Frankfurt brought on Daichi Kamada, Timothy Chandler, Aymen Barkok and Steven Zuber, to replace Amin Younes, Erik Durm, Sebastian Rode and Andre Silva.

The referee booked three players from Frankfurt, Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow and Sebastian Rode.

Dortmund will next play Stuttgart away, with Frankfurt facing Wolfsburg at home.