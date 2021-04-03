The Black and Blues secure a narrow 1-0 win at The Greyhounds

Internazionale strolled past Bologna with a 1-0 win on Saturday at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. Both Bologna and Inter arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Bologna were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Crotone away (3-2), the other to Sampdoria at home (3-1) while Inter were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Torino and Atalanta. As it stands, Bologna are in 11th place on the table and has 34 points while Inter sit in 1st with 68 points after 29 matches.

Inter found the net first, with Romelu Lukaku giving The Black and Blues the lead after 31 minutes to see out the first half 0-1. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Bologna, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Mattias Svanberg, Emanuel Vignato, Riccardo Orsolini and Musa Juwara, came on for Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young, Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella. Inter replaced Roberto Gagliardini, Matteo Darmian, Alexis Sanchez and Matias Vecino with Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young, Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella.

There were bookings for Adama Soumaoro, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Emanuel Vignato and Musa Juwara from Bologna. For Inter, Andrea Ranocchia, Marcelo Brozovic, Alessandro Bastoni and Roberto Gagliardini saw yellow.

Bologna will next travel to Roma, while Inter will face Cagliari at home.