Points shared, as Osasuna play out a goal-less draw at the Estadio El Sadar

Saturday's fixture between Osasuna and Getafe delivered a goalless draw at the Estadio El Sadar. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Osasuna wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Huesca in their previous game. Getafe, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Elche. As the table looks today, Osasuna are in 13th place, with 31 points from 29 matches, while Getafe sit in 14th, with 30 points from 29.

For Osasuna, Darko Brasanac, Roberto Torres, Ante Budimir, Ezequiel Avila and Adrian Lopez, came on for David Timor, Sofiane Chakla, Carles Alena and Marc Cucurella. Getafe brought on Takefusa Kubo, Xabier Etxeita, Sabit Abdulai and Chema, to replace David Timor, Sofiane Chakla, Carles Alena and Marc Cucurella.

There were bookings for Oier and David Garcia from Osasuna, and Sofiane Chakla, Marc Cucurella and Jaime Mata, for Getafe.

Osasuna will next play Villarreal away, with Getafe facing Cádiz at home.