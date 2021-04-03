Points secure for The Wolves as they ease past The Billy Goats 1-0

Wolfsburg enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Cologne at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday. Wolfsburg were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Werder Bremen away and Schalke at home, by 2-1 and 5-0 respectively. Cologne secured a point against Borussia Dortmund in their previous match. As the table looks today, Wolfsburg and Cologne are 3rd, (54 points) and 16th, (23 points), spots respectively, after 27 matches.

After a goalless first half, Wolfsburg applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Josip Brekalo in the 69th minute. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 1-0.

For Wolfsburg, Maximilian Philipp, Joao Victor and Josuha Guilavogui, came on for Jerome Roussillon, Josip Brekalo and Xaver Schlager. Cologne brought on Elvis Rexhbecaj, Sebastian Andersson, Florian Kainz, Max Meyer and Emmanuel Dennis for Dominick Drexler, Jonas Hector, Noah Katterbach, Ondrej Duda and Marius Wolf.

There were bookings for Kevin Mbabu and Yannick Gerhardt from Wolfsburg, and Florian Kainz, for Cologne.

Wolfsburg will next travel to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Cologne will face Mainz at home.