Points secure for The Foals as they ease past Freiburg 2-1

Borussia Mönchengladbach beat SC Freiburg with a thumping 2-1 victory on Saturday at the Borussia Park. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Mönchengladbach were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Freiburg, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-0 victory against Augsburg. After today's result, Mönchengladbach are in 7th place on the table and has 39 points while Freiburg sit in 9th with 37 points after 27 matches.

Freiburg started the game well, with a goal from Roland Sallai in the 10th minute, seeing out the first half 0-1.

Mönchengladbach started the second half with renewed vigour, thanks to a goal from Marcus Thuram, 53 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Marcus Thuram made it 2-1 at the 60 minute mark with a final score of 2-1.

For Mönchengladbach, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Valentino Lazaro and Patrick Herrmann, came on for Hannes Wolf, Marcus Thuram, Oscar Wendt and Lars Stindl. Freiburg brought on Dominique Heintz, Nishan Burkart, Nils Petersen and Janik Haberer for Philipp Lienhart, Roland Sallai, Ermedin Demirovic and Yannik Keitel.

There were bookings for Christoph Kramer from Mönchengladbach, and Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Holer and Christian Gunter, for Freiburg.

Next up, Mönchengladbach are away to Hertha Berlin, whilst Freiburg will travel to face Arminia Bielefeld.