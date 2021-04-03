Mission accomplished for The White and Sky Blues as they secure a 2-1 home win against Spezia

Spezia Calcio fell to an away defeat at the hands of Lazio at the Stadio Olympico on Saturday. Both Lazio and Spezia arrived on the back of wins. Lazio were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against Udinese away and Crotone at home, by 1-0 and 3-2 respectively. Spezia had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-1 victory against Cagliari. At the moment, Lazio and Spezia are 6th, (52 points) and 16th, (29 points), in the table respectively, after 29 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Lazio piled on the pressure in the second, with Manuel Lazzari giving The White and Sky Blues the lead at the 56 minute mark. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Daniele Verde in the 73rd minute brought Spezia level. In the end though, Lazio just before the final whistle took the victory following a Felipe Caicedo goal. The game ended with a 2-1 home victory.

For Lazio, Mohamed Fares, Luis Alberto, Jean Akpa, Felipe Caicedo and Danilo Cataldi, came on for Senad Lulic, Andreas Pereira, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ciro Immobile and Lucas Leiva. Spezia replaced Giulio Maggiore, Simone Bastoni, Leo Sena, Diego Farias and Roberto Piccoli for Lucien Agoume, Riccardo Marchizza, Kevin Agudelo, Daniele Verde and M'bala Nzola.

The referee booked Andreas Pereira and Joaquin Correa from Lazio and Joaquin Correa (2 yellow cards) and Manuel Lazzari went off with a red card, while Spezia's Julian Chabot, Kevin Agudelo and M'bala Nzola also received a yellow.

Lazio will next play Hellas Verona away, with Spezia facing Crotone at home.