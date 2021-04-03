Leeds narrowly beat The Blades at Elland Road

On Saturday, Sheffield United suffer an away defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road. Both Leeds and Sheffield arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Leeds were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 2-1 victory against Fulham. Sheffield were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Aston Villa in their last match. As the table looks today, Leeds and Sheffield are 10th, (42 points) and 20th, (14 points), in the league respectively, after 30 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Leeds, with a goal from Jack Harrison in the 12th minute. However, their lead was short lived, as Ben Osborn equalised for The Blades just before half-time, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

Leeds staged a comeback in the second half, thanks to an early calamitous own goal from Phil Jagielka in the 49th minute, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Leeds, Rodrigo Moreno, Mateusz Klich and Robin Koch, came on for George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Jayden Bogle and Oliver McBurnie. Sheffield replaced Ethan Ampadu, Oliver Burke, Rhian Brewster and John Egan with George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Jayden Bogle and Oliver McBurnie.

There were bookings for Rodrigo Moreno from Leeds. For Sheffield, John Lundstram and David McGoldrick saw yellow.

Leeds will next travel to Manchester City, while Sheffield will face Arsenal at home.