Jubilant Verona take all 3 points against The Red and Blues, in a 2-0 win

Hellas Verona eased past Cagliari in a 2-0 victory on Saturday at the Sardegna Arena. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Cagliari arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 2-1 to Spezia Calcio. Verona were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Atalanta. As the table looks today, Cagliari are in 18th place on the table and has 22 points while Verona sit in 8th with 41 points after 29 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Verona who started the second half well, thanks to Antonin Barak finding the net in the 54th minute. Verona then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Kevin Lasagna just before the final whistle to make it 2-0.

For Cagliari, Gaston Pereiro, Kwadwo Asamoah, Giovanni Simeone, Razvan Marin and Leonardo Pavoletti, came on for Ragnar Klavan, Babis Lykogiannis, Alberto Cerri, Nahitan Nandez and Alfred Duncan. Verona brought on Stefano Sturaro, Daniel Bessa, Giangiacomo Magnani and Eddie Salcedo, to replace Adrien Tameze, Antonin Barak, Matteo Lovato and Mattia Zaccagni.

There were bookings for Ragnar Klavan from Cagliari. For Verona, Matteo Lovato, Stefano Sturaro and Darko Lazovic saw yellow.

Cagliari will play away against Internazionale, while Verona will face Lazio at home.