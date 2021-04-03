Jubilant The Reds take all 3 points against The Red Bulls, in a 1-0 win

Bayern Munich's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, was hard fought at Red Bull Arena. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Leipzig were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Bayern were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Stuttgart and Werder Bremen. After today's result, Leipzig are in 2nd place, with 57 points from 27 matches, while Bayern sit in 1st, with 64 points from 27.

The Reds started the game well, with a goal from Leon Goretzka at the 38 minute mark, seeing out the first half 0-1. The second part ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Leipzig, Justin Kluivert, Yussuf Poulsen, Alexander Sorloth, Hee-chan Hwang and Ibrahima Konate, came on for Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane. Bayern replaced Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Javi Martinez with Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane.

There were bookings for Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Sabitzer and Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig. For Bayern, Joshua Kimmich and Lucas Hernandez saw yellow.

Leipzig will next play Werder Bremen away, with Bayern facing Union Berlin at home.