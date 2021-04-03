Jubilant The Citizens take all 3 points against The Foxes, in a 2-0 win

Manchester City snatched all three points from Leicester City in a 2-0 victory on Saturday, at the King Power Stadium. Leicester wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Burnley. Man City were coming off the back of a 5-2 win against Southampton. As it stands, Leicester are currently 3rd with 56 points from 30 matches, while Man City sit in 1st, with 74 points from 30.

After a goalless first half, Man City continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Benjamin Mendy finding the net, 58 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Gabriel Jesus, 74 minutes in to make it 2-0.

Both managers used the full entitlement. For Leicester, Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison and Nampalys Mendy, came on for Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho and Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi, Man City replaced Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres and Phil Foden with Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne.

There were bookings for Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey from Leicester. For Man City, Ederson, Fernandinho and Rodri saw yellow.

Man City and Leicester will next play away to Crystal Palace and West Ham respectively.